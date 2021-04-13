More than 7,500 new Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Across northeast Indiana, 104 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

More than 71,400 people in Allen County are now fully vaccinated.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

21 thousand six hundred and 30 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

Seven thousand five hundred 48 are now fully vaccinated.

3 now a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting nine hundred and eight new cases.

This brings the total to over six hundred 99 thousand.three new deaths bring the total to 12 thousand seven hundred 46.

The 7 day positivity rate is at four point eight percent.

Around our area...allen county adds sixty three cases.

Dekalb adds 30 cases..

A total of the last three days.

Huntington adds 10 cases.jay adds two cases.

Steuben adds five cases.van wert adds four cases.wabash adds three.

Whitley adds seven