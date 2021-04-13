Investigating Into Police Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright In Minnesota Underway

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop outside Minneapolis.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop outside Minneapolis.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Chicago Police on Monday evening said they are deploying additional resources to the downtown area and business corridors, and..
Biloxi NAACP President voices his concerns about law enforcement and their relationship with the black community.