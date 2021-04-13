Village of Ilion passes 2021-2022 budget

The budget comes in at just under $7.3 million

And once again ilion mayor brian lamica and the village board told them they were unable to provide those answers.

What they were able to provide them with however, was a new budget.

The village board voted unanimously tonight to approve ilion's 2021-2022 fiscal budget.

This year's budget comes in at just under 7.3 million dollars which is a 1% decrease from the previous year.

The village also saw an estimated 17% decrease in revenues, but mayor lamica says the village was able to offset most of those losses due to the retirement of village employees.

The rest will be made up with a slight 2% increase in taxes.

"fortunately a lot of the things that we're doing, like our water infrastructure, are all grant funded.

As we move forward we're able to budget a lot of that in and still try to keep the services that we've got."

The mayor said this year's budget was particularly difficult due to the uncertainties surrounding remington arms and of course the covid situation.

The next village board meeting will be held april 26th at 6:30 in the ilion municpal building.

