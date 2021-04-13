Skip to main content
DUBOIS COUNTY CANCELS J&J VACCINE CLINIC

Right now at 10.

First tonight --- hoosiers looking for a one-stop-shot -- are out of luck.

Another shipping delay is stalling out -- johnson and johnson clinics -- across the state.

And that delay of doses-- imapcting -- at least one massive vaccination effort -- in the tri-state.

Thanks for joining us tonight-- i'm jessica hartman..

44news reporter valerie lyons - joins us live tonight.

--- valerie it sounds like over a thousand appointments in*one county alone have been wiped off the calendar?

Contamination issues at a baltimore production plant -- throwing a wrench in vaccination efforts -- the holdup -- expected to cause the nation's supply of johnson and johnson vaccines to plummet more than 85 percent this week -- and the tristate is feeling the impact -- "we called the state and they informed us that we would not be receiving the johnson and johnson vaccine."

The dubois county health department -- now on its second week without j j supply -- forcing staff to cancel saturday's clinic at jasper middle school -- "we were told we were going to get 12 hundred doses.

I think we had over 900 on our schedule already and we had a week to go so it's definitely going to upset 900 and some people."

Its a frustrating situation -- the state informing health officials -- shipments will not be arriving until further notice -- and with so many waiting specifically for the single dose vaccine -- "it's obviously a one and done, you're in and out, you don't have to come back for a second appointment."

Health officials worry -- too many will continue to hold out for a vaccine -- that may not show up -- "if we do get the vaccine we'll do everything we can to have another one of these clinics, but we don't for sure when that's going to come."

Any appoints made for the j j vaccine at saturday's clinic will be canceled automatically -- so now the health department is urging everyone -- not to wait -- and look to the state website for another -- available -- option -- "i would highly recommend that they visit that site and try some alternate sites around the area and once we get it, we'd be happy to take care of

