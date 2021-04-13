Family, friends celebrate the life of missing Middletown woman found dead in Great Miami River

Police discovered the body of 72-year-old Deborah Riley, a missing Middletown woman, in the Great Miami River Monday afternoon.

THE LIFE OF 72-YEAR-OLD DEBORAH RILEY., "It's so hard.

It's not whatwe wanted, but we do haveclosure."HER BODY WAS FOUND INTHE GREAT MIAMI RIVER..

ABOUT HOW SHEWILL BE REMEMBERED."Deborah Riley died in theGreat Miami River.

She haddementiabut her family andfriends say she'll behonored..

By how she lived."WITH HANDS LOCKED..JONDAPRATHERREMEMBERS.."It's been really hard.

Butwatching the community cometogether.

People that you goto church with.

They stop byyour house, and just go."DOZENS SPENT MORE THAN A DAY..SEARCHING FORDEBORAH.., "We went further downGarfield Street, BaltimoreStreet, up Roosevelt.

Then weget the news."HER BODY..

FOUNDIN THE GREAT MIAMI RIVER.MONDAY EVENING..

SEVERAL DOZENGATHERED..

TO FOCUS ON HERLIFE.."Once she did get ill.

Shecould read a book in a day.That was the part of dementiathat hurt us.

She was an avidreader."PRATHER SAYS SHE HOLDSON TIGHT NOW..

TO THE GOODMEMORIES.., "Just being loving.

Sayinganything out of her mouth, andbeing sassy.

And I'm going toput sassy first.

Yep."FRIENDSSAY..

SHE WAS ROOTED IN HERFAITH..

A MEMBER OF UNITEDMISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH..

INMIDDLETOWN., "Deborah is a member of ourchurch.

Faithful member.

Sheloved her church.AND IT'S THATSAME FAITH..

THE FAMILYBELIEVES..

WILL GET THEMTHROUGH THIS TOUGHTIME., "That's what we have tostand on right now.

Is thefaith.

We don't have all theanswers of why she was walkingthat way.

What time?

It wasraining.

We have to have thefaith that this is what theplan was in her life."NOWFAMILY AND FRIENDS..

AREHOPING TO HELP AARON..DEBORAH'S SON..

TO FINDCLOSURE..To ease his heart.

She's goneon to be with the Lord.

Hisheart needs to be at ease now."IN MIDLETOWN..

JAKE RYLE, WCPO9NEWS.