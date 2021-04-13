Baylor Beats CCS 13-0

Baseball...baylor entertained chattanooga christian.

Red raiders scored six runs in the first inning, and they were looking for another big inning in the third.

Jonathan larrea slaps it to right.

Gaston carmichael trots home to make it 7-0.

Later in the inning, and henry godbout squeezes this one thru the infield.

Caleb hampton comes streaking around third.

He scores to make it 8-0.

Red raiders weren't finished.

Still in the third and vito valincius with a liner in the gap.

Godbout scores followed by danny corona.

It's 10-0.

The big bats of baylor win this one 13-0.

