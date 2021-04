Coach Prime reacts to Eddie George coming to TSU

Former Tennessee Titan running back and All-Pro Eddie George is tabbed to be the next head coach of the Tennessee State football program.

JSU's head coach, Deion Sanders, is very supportive of George and called this hire, "a phenomenal move." An official announcement on George's hire is expected this week.

The Southern Heritage Classic between JSU and TSU is September 11 in Memphis.