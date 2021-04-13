Jake Braaten commits to SMSU

The senior is set to fulfill his goal of playing college basketball.

the byron boy's basketball team made a run to the state tournament this season, led by a player who will take his talents to the next level.

"* jake braaten has been among the area's best basketball players throughout his career.

Now that his high school career is behind him ?

"* he ges to fulfill the his lifelong dream of playing college hoops.xxx it's really what i've been going for since i was younger.

I've always wanted to play college basketball and it's finally coming true.

It's official.

Just after nine o'clock last night, byron senior jake braaten announced that he will play college basketball at southwest minnesota state.

He immediately knew it was a perfect fit.

I visited there this past friday and it just felt like home when i was there and i felt like i fit in with the guys when i went there and the coaches are both really great guys.

I'm realy happy for him just because i know the second he visited, i even talked to him on the way home, and you could just tell he was happy and i think and i know it's going to be a good fit for him.

Coach finney says that even after he steps on the court for the final time this season, his impact will always be felt in byron.

Oh it's insurmountabl e and i've talked to him a little bit, but you can't really put it into words... it's all these little kids being able to see what jake does for us both on and off the court, his work ethic.

He's not a very vocal guy, he just lets his game do the talking.

That's the only downfall of the covid year is that a lot of the younger kids couldn't get in to see him but what they know of him and what they saw of him the past two years, is exactly the kind of players we're looking for here at byron.

He also leaves behind a little advice for those who want to follow in his footsteps and take their game to the next level.

