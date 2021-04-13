Pilgrims arrive at Vaishno Devi as Navratri festivity commences

Pilgrims from across country arrived at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek blessings as the auspicious festival of Navratri commenced from today.

COVID protocols are being followed strictly by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

COVID negative reports have been made mandatory for the pilgrims. Navratri, festival of goddess Durga commenced from April 13 and will end on April 22.

Devotees observe a fast for nine consecutive days and pray for health and well being of their loved ones.