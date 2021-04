Navratri: Delhi's Kalkaji temple issues e-passes for devotees

In view of 9-day long Navratri festivity, Delhi's famous Kalkaji temple has issued a link, which is available on temple's website, to allot day and time to devotees who wish to seek blessings from goddess.

Navratri, festival of goddess Durga commenced from April 13 and will end on April 22.

Devotees observe a fast for nine consecutive days and pray for health and well being of their loved ones.