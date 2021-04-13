2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness PR Media Site Reveal

Subaru of America introduced the most rugged and capable Outback in the auto manufacturer’s history: the new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness™.

With a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, advanced dual function X-MODE, elevated 9.5-inch ground clearance, standard front skid plate, all-terrain tires, upgraded suspension and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-wheel drive, the Outback Wilderness is ready for adventure.

The Outback Wilderness also features award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, and a tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system with integrated center information display.

The SUV’s off-road performance and capability is greatly increased with help of exclusive new features...