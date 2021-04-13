2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness PR Media Site Reveal
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness PR Media Site Reveal

Subaru of America introduced the most rugged and capable Outback in the auto manufacturer’s history: the new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness™.

With a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, advanced dual function X-MODE, elevated 9.5-inch ground clearance, standard front skid plate, all-terrain tires, upgraded suspension and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-wheel drive, the Outback Wilderness is ready for adventure.

The Outback Wilderness also features award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, and a tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system with integrated center information display.

The SUV’s off-road performance and capability is greatly increased with help of exclusive new features...