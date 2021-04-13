Japan plans to release treated Fukushima water into sea

Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said, a decision that is likely to anger neighboring countries.
CNN’s Blake Essig reports.
Tokyo (AFP) April 13, 2021
Japan will release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima..
Some scientists warn the long-term impact on marine life is unknown.