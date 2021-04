Migrant workers continue to vacate Mumbai amid lockdown fear, rising covid cases | Oneindia News

Amid the severe surge of fresh infections, panicked migrant workers in Mumbai continue to return home in large numbers.

Migrant workers fear the Maharashtra government may impose stricter lockdowns as the state is struggling to control the daily Covid-19 spike.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla continues to look crowded as the migrant workers gather in large numbers to return home.

