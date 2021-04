Madhya Pradesh: People take own swab test, gardener collects sample at a hospital| Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh's health infrastructure stands exposed in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In a bizarre incident, a gardener at a government hospital in Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district was assigned to collect samples for Covid-19 tests.

Halke Ram was seen collecting samples while people, who came to get themselves tested for the infection at the hospital, were seen performing a 'self' Covid test.

#GardenerCollectsSample #MadhyaPradesh #Covid19