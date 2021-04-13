Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it.

These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona.

Children's lives & health is very important to us.

I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams," said Kejriwal.

"Some alternative methods could be thought of.

Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment.

But CBSE exams should be cancelled," added the Delhi Chief Minister.

