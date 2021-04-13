Kanye West won't be fighting Kim Kardashian's divorce demands after filing his response with identical custody requests.
Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce motion
Credit: Cover Video STUDIODuration: 00:51s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West agree joint custody after divorce
BBC News
-
Kanye West Agrees to Equal Custody of Children With Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce
AceShowbiz
-
Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy Prototype Expected to Bring In Over $1M From Auction
AceShowbiz
-
Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, seeks joint custody of kids
FOXNews.com
You might like
More coverage
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Repair Relationship To Handle Children & Divorce
Hollywood Life
Kim Kardashian and Kanye are talking again, but not often. Fans react to being DM'd about Khloe's unedited bikini photo. Plus - Kim..
-
Kanye West Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Filing
Extra
-
Kanye, Kim Kardashian West agree on joint custody of kids in divorce case
Chicago S-T
-
Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition
Belfast Telegraph
-
Kanye West Requests Joint Custody of Kids in Response to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing
E! Online