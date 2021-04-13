Moderna vaccine given to patients in England
Moderna vaccine given to patients in England

NHS patients receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as the rollout moves to England.Professor Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England, said the move “marks another milestone” in the coronavirus vaccination programme.Developed in the US, the vaccine is the third to be added to the NHS “armoury” alongside those from Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer.