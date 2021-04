Fireball spotted in sky across Florida and Bahamas

A fireball spotted in the sky last night has sparked a mystery.

WHAT IS IT?

WE'VE BEEN LOOKINGTHROUGH YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOSALL MORNING.

TRYING TO FIGURETHIS ONE OUT.

JOINING US NOW... FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGISTJAMES WEILAND.

WHAT DO YTHINK THIS COULD HAVE BEEN?A FIREBALL WAS SPOTTED IN THESKY LAST NIGHT, MOST LIKELY AMETEOR.

VIDEOS ARE COMING INFROM ALL OVER THE STATE ANDTHE BAHAMAS.

EVEN A SONIC BOOMWAS HARD ON GRAND BAHAMAISLAND.

ONE THEORY IS THATTHIS WAS THE ASTEROID 2021 GTHAT WAS EXPECTED TO SKIPAST US WITHIN ABOUT 12,000MILES YESTERDAY MORNING.

FORCOMPARISON THE GEOSTATIONARYSATELLITES ARE ABOUT 22,00UP.

THE ASTERIOD IS ABOUT14FEET ACROSS, NOW EVEN IF ANASTEROID THIS SIZE WOULD HITUS HEAD ON EXPERTS SAY ITNOT BIG ENOUGH TO SURVIVE THATMOSPHERE AND DO ANY DAMAGE.