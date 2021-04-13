'Didi, can you spare anyone?': Rajnath Singh to Mamata for protesting against EC

While addressing a public conference in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on April 13, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a jibe at state CM Mamata Banerjee for protesting against EC's decision for banning her from election campaigning over violation of Model Code of Conduct.

He said, "You talk nonsense about our Prime Minister.

Why do you blame him for everything?

I have also been a Chief Minister, I know how a CM should behave...Election Commission has banned her for 24 hours citing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation.

She's now against the EC.

Didi, can you spare anyone?"