Health Ministry expresses concern over India's upward trend in COVID-19 cases

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed about the current status of country in regards to COVID-19 virus.

He said that previous highest surge has already been crossed and the trend is going upward.

That is a cause for worry.

"We have 89.51% people who have been cured, 1.25% deaths and 9.24% active cases," he said.