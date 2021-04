City Of LA Opens Vaccinations To Age 16-Plus As Questions Swirl Over J&J Vaccine

All vaccination sites run by the city of Los Angeles opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older Tuesday, the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration recommended a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to investigate a blood clot issue.

Kara Finnstrom reports.