Scotland eases outdoor and travel restrictions from Friday

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions on travel and meeting people outdoors within Scotland will be eased on Friday 16th April.

The first minister said a reduction in prevalence of the virus meant some acceleration of planned lockdown easing was possible to support mental health and wellbeing.

Report by Jonesia.

