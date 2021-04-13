Pause on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

THE U-S IS RECOMMENDING A "PAUSE" IN ADMINISTRATION OF THE SINGLE-DOSE JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE

Our top story this morning... l3: top story white us calls for halt on johnson &amp; johnson vaccination over blood clot fears the u-s is recommending a "pause" in administration of the single-dose johnson & johnson covid-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots..

In a joint statement issued today, the c- d-c and the f-d-a said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts..

More than 6-point-8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the u-s..

U-s federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the j-and-j shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow..

We've reached out to the lexington- fayette county health department and university of kentucky -- both sites currently issuing the single- dose vaccine..

The health department tells us its' reviewing the news... gdk fs img quote:uk to pause administering johnson &amp; johnson vaccine source: university of kentucky "in an ... u-k officials sent us a statement... following the latest recommendations by the federal government..

It reads in part quote: "in an abundance of caution, the university of kentucky will temporarily pause administering the johnson & johnson vaccine at the gatton student center site."

U-k says it will continue vaccinations for appointments using the pfizer two-shot vaccine..

We'll keep you updated