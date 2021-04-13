Gov. Newsom to sign wildfire prevention plan in Butte County

Gavin Newsom will sign a $536 million wildfire prevention plan to accelerate fire prevention across the state in Butte County on Tuesday.

Today...governor gavin newsom is visiting butte county to promote wildfire prevention efforts.

We do know he has set aside 80 million dollars to bring in almost 14- hundred firefighters to help cal fire.

At 11 o clock this morning - governor newsom is set to sign a more than 500 hundred million dollar legislative package.

That package will enhance and accelerate fire prevention projects across our state.

Newsom will also be touring wildfire preparedness work that is already underway in butte county.

