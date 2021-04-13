Tests in Maharashtra not keeping pace with growth of average daily COVID cases: Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in Maharashtra, average daily cases on week basis have grown significantly and reached a level of 57,000 plus and RT-PCR tests are progressively coming down.

Tests per million are growing but not keeping pace with growth of average daily cases.

