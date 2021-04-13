What you need to know: April 13

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Tuesday, April 13.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Happening today- governor gavin newsom will be in butte county..

Raising awareness for fire preparedness.

The governor's office did not announce yet*wher* exactly newsom's butte county visit will take place.

At 11 am he is scheduled to sign a legislative package, providing 536- million dollars to enhance and accelerate fire prevention projects.

The governor will also visit a butte county project now underway.

Covered california enrollment reopened!

New federal subsidies are helping people lower monthly premiums legal u-s citizens qualify for the program if they can not afford health coverage... and meet other low income requirements.

We have a link to apply on our website... head to action news now dot com slash links.### fema is asking applicants to be patient when applying to its funeral cost assistance program..

The program launched on monday but the agency says it's facing issues from the high call volume.

Applicants -- but not the person who died-- must be a us citizen or legal immigrant.

The program is set to pay out nearly 9 thousand dollars per burial.## breaking news this morning- the cdc and fda are recommending a pause on the single dose johnson and johnson vaccine..

The agencies say they want to investigate reports of potentially dangerous clots..

That developed in six women days after getting that vaccine..

More than 6.8 million doses of the j&j vaccine have been administered in the u.s... we are now seeing body cam footage... in the shooting death of daunte wright.

The footage shows officers begining to handcuff wright, before a struggle.

Wright tried to get back in the car..

And thats when the brooklyn center police departmnet says officer kim potters intended to pull her taser, but instead pulled out her gun and shot wright..

Officer potters is now on administrative leave ## happening today - president joe biden is set to meet with the congressional black caucus to discuss his infrastructure plan.

Aides also say he will discuss policing reform in the wake of daunte wright's death.

The president sent out this tweet yesterday mourning wright's death.

He addressed pain anger and trauma of quote "black america" ... and called