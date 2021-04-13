CDC and FDA Recommend US Pause Using Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Over Blood Clot Cases

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
Many COVID vaccination sites across the Tri-State Area are switching from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to others after the pause..
ABC Action News is tracking the local impacts of the FDA recommendation to pause J&J vaccines due to blood clot reports.