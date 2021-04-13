Defense begins their case today in killing of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin’s attorney will begin presenting its own witnesses today, as protests erupt nearby over another fatal shooting of a Black man by police.
CNN’s Josh Campbell answers your questions live from Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin’s attorney will begin presenting its own witnesses today, as protests erupt nearby over another fatal shooting of a Black man by police.
CNN’s Josh Campbell answers your questions live from Minneapolis.
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, April 12.