Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to prove themselves in Champions League

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to seize the moment and secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals.The Premier League leaders are bidding to reach the last four for the first time since 2016 as they take a 2-1 advantage to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.City have suffered defeat in the last 16 and in three successive quarter-finals since Guardiola took charge of the club.