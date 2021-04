Andrew Phung Says Emotional Goodbye To 'Kim's Convenience'

"Kim's Convenience" will officially close its doors after the season 5 finale on Tuesday, April 13.

While fans are having a tough time saying goodbye, so, too, is star Andrew Phung, who tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante the sad conclusion to the beloved comedy will take a little time to get over.

Plus, Phung shares what he hopes his young children take away from the show.