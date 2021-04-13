Sky Zone Unveils New 'Youth First Wall of Support'

The new 'Youth First Wall of Support' at Sky Zone features twelve local businesses that have come together to help Youth First, Inc.

Sky zone here in evansville - is unveiling its brand new wall of support - for the youth first organization.... around 9:00am this morning - the owner of sky zone held a ceremony - revealing the new wall - displaying twelve local businesses - who helped donate to youth first.... "sky zone owners katie and craig love rallied local businesses who each invested in the youth first wall of support idea, which is showing kids that youth first is there for them in local schools, our programs are in the community.

All of the businesses purchased a spot on the wall of support, the owners of sky zone evansville matched that support and so we have an 11,000 dollar donation today for youth first."

The wall comes as a symbolic gesture of businesses who want to support youth first mission to help students struggling during tough times