Gov. Beshear on J&J Vaccine Pause: 'We Still Have to Defeat This Pandemic'

Cautioning kentuckians - as news of the fda putting a pause on the johnson and johnson vaccine came to light this morning.... the immediate halt of the vaccine comes - after 6 women developed a rare disorder - involving blood clots after their vaccinations.... all victims are women between the ages 18 and 48.... one of the women has died - and another is in critical condition.... beshear says - in the state - the halt is out of an overabundance of caution - as more people get their vaccine.... less than one in a million so if you have gotten the vaccine theres likely no reason to worry if you are less than two weeks just watch for certain signs the governor stated to those who haven't received their shot to go ahead and find an alternative shot in order to protect yourself from the pandemic