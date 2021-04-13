Moderna Vaccine Rolled Out Across England

A 28-year-old solicitor has become one of the first people in England to receive the Moderna jab as part of the nation’s mass vaccination programme.

Along with the Pfizer vaccine, it offers an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab for under-30s, after concerns about a possible link to very rare blood clots.

The Vaccines Taskforce has secured 17 million doses of the Moderna jab for the UK - enough to immunise 8.5 million people.

Over 32 million people in the UK have so far received a first dose of a Covid vaccine.

People aged between 45 and 50 are now being invited to book an appointment.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should continue to be cautious, as he warned that the easing of lockdown restrictions will "inevitably" lead to more infections and deaths.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn