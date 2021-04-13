'6th edition of Raisina Dialogue taking place at watershed moment in human history': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2021 via video conference on April 13.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said that, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue is taking place at a watershed moment in human history.

"A global pandemic has been ravaging the world for over a year.

The last such global pandemic was a century ago.

Although, humanity has faced many infectious diseases since then.

The world today is underprepared to handle the COVID pandemic.

Our scientists, researchers and industries have answered some questions.

Many solutions have emerged and many more are yet to come," PM added.