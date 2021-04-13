University of Evansville Receives $1.5M Donation for New Psychology Program

UE has announced it received a $1.5 million gift from the Koch Foundation that will go towards the development of its new Doctorate of Psychology in Clinical Psychology (PsyD) program.

