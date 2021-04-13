Watch: Violent protests in Pakistan over anti-France party chief's arrest

Violent protests reportedly gripped many cities in Pakistan after arrest of the chief of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party.

Saad Rizvi has been leading protests against Pakistan's ties with France after the latter's President Emmanuel Macron made so-called 'blasphemous' comments.

Macron had last year defended caricatures of Islamic figure Muhammad.

TLP claims that the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan has failed to uphold its end of an agreement which aimed to put before the Parliament demands like expulsion of the French ambassador, and banning of French goods in the country.

Watch the full video for more.