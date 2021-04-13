Where Should You Place an Area Rug in Your Bedroom?

Considering adding anarea rug to your bedroom?.Figuring out where to placethese textiles can be tricky.The most common spot for an area rug in thebedroom is under the bed, where it anchorsthe room's largest piece of furniture.Look for a 12-by-15-foot rug undera king-size bed, decreasing thesize for smaller mattresses.Runners along each side ofyour bed are another option.Opt for longer runners that line the lengthof your bed, or smaller accent rugs that offera warm spot for cold feet in the morning.The other furniture in your room—includingdressers and seating areas—can alsoinfluence the size and placement of your rug.As a general rule, any seating areaneeds a rug to make it feel complete, James Seuss, CEO of The Rug Company