How to Propagate Your Favorite Herbs, Such as Rosemary, Mint, Basil, and More

Certain herbs are easy to propagate.Most herbs with fleshy, clump-formingroots can be propagated by division.Simply break a mature, healthyplant into parts without damagingthe roots or base to create smaller,individual plants, Sue Goetz, author of "CompleteContainer Herb Gardening".Growing from cuttings is one of theeasiest ways to propagate new herbs.Take a two-to-six inch cutting that includesthree or more nodes and a terminal bud.Place your cutting in a glass with two inchesof clean water and leave it on a windowsillfor one-to-four weeks until roots appear.Propagate drought-tolerant herb cuttings,like rosemary, in a growing medium.Finally, harden off your new herbsbefore transplanting outside.Take them outside during the warmth of theday, place them in a partially shaded area,and bring them inside at night for a week