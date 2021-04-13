How to Propagate Your Favorite Herbs, Such as Rosemary, Mint, Basil, and More
How to Propagate Your Favorite Herbs, Such as Rosemary, Mint, Basil, and More

Certain herbs are easy to propagate.Most herbs with fleshy, clump-formingroots can be propagated by division.Simply break a mature, healthyplant into parts without damagingthe roots or base to create smaller,individual plants, Sue Goetz, author of "CompleteContainer Herb Gardening".Growing from cuttings is one of theeasiest ways to propagate new herbs.Take a two-to-six inch cutting that includesthree or more nodes and a terminal bud.Place your cutting in a glass with two inchesof clean water and leave it on a windowsillfor one-to-four weeks until roots appear.Propagate drought-tolerant herb cuttings,like rosemary, in a growing medium.Finally, harden off your new herbsbefore transplanting outside.Take them outside during the warmth of theday, place them in a partially shaded area,and bring them inside at night for a week