Does Your Hair Texture Impact the Way You Go Gray?

Does your hair textureimpact the way you go gray?.Your hair's unique texture doesn'timpact when or how you go silver.As for the factors that areresponsible for this transition?."Aging and genetics play amain role," explains IGK HairCare co-founder Aaron Grenia.While your current texture won't alter howyou go gray, your new silver strands willtransform your pre-existing hair type.Going gray will alter your hair and,more often than not, you can expectit to become coarser and thicker.In response to this texture change, adoptproducts to help hydrate your hair