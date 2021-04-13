Pontotoc woman concerned after being locked in a laundromat

Jasmine Nelson said a man locked them inside of a laundromat and dropped his pants.

Pontotoc county.

And just a word of caution for parents.

This story may not be appropriate for young children.

A pontotoc woman said she is concerned about the safety of others after she found herself in a scary situation.

Wtva's brianna bynum has more from a woman who said a man locked them in a laundromat and dropped his pants.

Jasmine nelson said she's thankful that trip to the laundromat didnt turn into a crime scene and is relieved that she didn't get hurt.

(pkg) "what happened to me at 2 in the morning was not right.

It was wrong and ive been completely violated."

Jasmine nelson said she was doing laundry at pontotoc suds when a man came in, locked the door, and dropped his pants.

"he was a six-foot-tall man, me being five two it could've gotten really bad and really ugly - me being by myself.

But thank god i brought my sister with me.

Because i'm usually by myself but that night i wasnt."

Nelson caught the encounter on camera.

We censored the video for viewers.

She said the man revealed himself and walked towards them several times.

Nat - what is going on?

Nelson said she filed a police report immediately after the encounter.

She said she hopes police will arrest the guy soon.

"i was looking for the cameras like okay, someone is trying to prank me.

But it wasnt a joke, it was serious, i knew it was serious at the point when he locked that door."

(brianna) nelson said she hasnt heard anything from police since she filed the report.

Police said they are looking into case.

In pontotoc brianna bynum wtva 9 news