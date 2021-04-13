Alabama pauses use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal recommendation

Many people who got the johnson and johnson covid- 19 vaccine may be worried about their health after today's action.

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to a therapist about how to deal with those emotions.

Olivia... the therapist i spoke with says feeling worried is normal..

And she says there are steps you can take to lower the stress people may be feeling about the johnson and johnson vaccine.

The three things you should do are take care of yourself, surround yourself with people who support you and get information from somewhere you trust.

Therapist, vivian smith, said you should limit conversation with "stress magnets" people who may add to your worries.

It's ok to acknowledge you're worried, you took this step and your worried, but it doesn't mean that the sky is falling in, it doesn't mean that you made the worst decision in the world.

It's just that some new information came out carter said people need to find reassurance in knowing the fda is actively looking into the johnson and johnson vaccine.

Alabama apart together is offering an emotional support line for those who want to talk about any vaccine stress they may be feeling.

Reporting live in huntsville, olivia schueller waay 31 news.