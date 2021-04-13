Coronavirus county-by-county: April 13, 2021

Local health departments have updated new positive cases, COVID-related hospitalizations and the number of active cases around the region.
4 p.m. COVID-19 update
The newest coronavirus numbers.
In oneida county -- 50 new positive tests.
402 active cases.
19 hospitalized.
In herkimer county -- 14 new positive tests.
71 active cases.
5 hospitalized.
In otsego county -- 1 covid related death.
27 new positive tests.
138 active cases.
9 hospitalized.
