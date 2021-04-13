Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Coronavirus county-by-county: April 13, 2021

Local health departments have updated new positive cases, COVID-related hospitalizations and the number of active cases around the region.

The newest coronavirus numbers.

In oneida county -- 50 new positive tests.

402 active cases.

19 hospitalized.

In herkimer county -- 14 new positive tests.

71 active cases.

5 hospitalized.

In otsego county -- 1 covid related death.

27 new positive tests.

138 active cases.

9 hospitalized.

It's been a year and a half since the

