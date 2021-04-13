What's happening locally now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on pause

The Oneida County Health Department held a vaccination pod at the Parkway Community Center, and was planning on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The oneida county director of public health says the county is not administering the johnson & johnson vaccine for now, but other vaccinations will be made available.

None sot: daniel gilmore, oneida county director of public health i'm not aware of what they're going to do with the current johnson & johnson that's been distributed, but the johnson & johnson that the oneida county health department has is in a refrigerator and will not be used until we're advised by the new york state department of health.

Sot: kirk tupaj people expecting to get the johnson & johnson vaccination were offered the moderna vaccine instead.

Now the county does have a limited number of the pfizer vaccine set aside for individuals to receiver their 2nd dose.

The majority of people scheduled to get a johnson & johnson vaccine just went ahead and took the substitute without much hesitation.

None