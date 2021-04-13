Fork in the Road: Does the Acorn Grill have the best Beef Manhattan?

This time they are searching for the best Beef Manhattan.

(WTHI) - The Fork in the Road judges are at again.

In the road the fork in the fork in the road judges are at it again!

This time..

They're looking for the best beef manhattan.

They asked you-at-home to nominate your favorites and then they hit the road to test the top-"3" out!

The 1st stop?

The acorn grill in sullivan, indiana.

General manager jose chipol says he's excited to be in the top three, but not suprised.

He says the acorn grill has a loyal customer following.

///// "for people to drive two or three hours some times we have that, just to come see us that's good for us and good for the business."

////// the judges sat down to try the acorn grill's beef manhattan... and they say..

It gets two thumbs up!

Tomorrow..

"the crew" takes us to a spot in clay county!

County!

Now..

Let's check back in with "anissa check back in now..

Let's now..

Let's check back in with "anissa claiborne" for