Morgan County deputies honored for saving boy's life

25-hundred troops in afghanistan.

New at 4-30 -- several morgan county deputies were recognized today for helping save a toddler's life.

The morgan county sheriff recognized the men for pulling one-year old michael from a swimming pool in falkville last july.

When deputies arrived minutes after the 9-1-1 call was placed, little michael was unconsious and blue in the face.

They performed c-p-r after pulling the boy from the pool.

Michael was then flown by helicopter to huntsville hospital where he was released two days later.

His guardian says without these deputies, michael wouldn't be here today.

"i have to give them all the credit.

I'd never done cpr.

Ohhhhh....i can't even tell you how happy that we are to have him back."

Michael is now 2-years old.

His guardian says he is a healthy, happy little boy.

"i have to give them all the credit.

I'd never done cpr.

Ohhhhh....i can't even tell you how happy that we are to have him back."

Michael is now 2-years old.

His guardian says