Yes, as the michigan IndepCommission draws closer tovoting district maps.

Morebattles are cropping up.

Tfight that is not surprisiit's a national five meatour politics our nationalissue center around what tcalling a questionable conwho donated money to Democallegiance before startingwill no longer recite thethe body entered into withfor legal consultation iscommission should reevaluabring on a second attorneyof partisan political biasand this commission absolunonpartisan.

The commissioprocess to find a legal coEd wood says there were sewhittled down to two.

At lBruce Edelson, who runs feconsulting LLC, was chosensays the higher is inapprohas donated to the DemocraSecretary of State, JocelyCity Councilwoman Patriciakind of thing isn't a goodwhether it's true or not.in this allegation of imprjust serves to taint the punfortunate because this iprocess when asked about tmichigan GOP s objectionsEd Wood says the body welcthey have to be made in awe would just invite themthe public comment is in bor they actually sign up sheard, you know, in time.not that's not to the GOPWayne.

State University poRonald Brown says we can efights as a deadline to recloser.

And so the hyper ptalking about disagree onnorms. And the pledge, whedo it, it's a norm.

I meanit's not so much about ratpatriot, but it's the normthe issue.

So the commissi16 town hall meetings arouinput and answer questions