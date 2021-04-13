Big Draft Celebration

You have a recruitment campaign on called big craft.

Um that fell is drafting dick nick out of it.

Season.

80.

By you test proving theo event is free and open to the public, but we are asking people could go online and freed register.

So anybody who pre read throughs that get.

Um, i found victory.

Beer freak.

Um big trash flash.

Fine.

Katie in a big .com slash big draft click on the button that says join info session and you can register to learn more about the program and potentially sign up to be a mental.

Those who sign up for a nympho session and that process started are actually going to get a v i p invitation.

The big drafts up great.

Get up you more.

It's gonna be a lot of