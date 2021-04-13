WEB EXTRA: Officer William Evans Lying In Honor At The Capitol

Capitol Police Officer William Evans is lying in honor at the Capitol on Tuesday (4/13).
His wife, children, and President Biden attended a memorial service in the Rotunda.
Evans was killed earlier this month in the line of duty.
President Biden got out of his seat to pick up a toy that fallen Officer William Evans' daughter dropped during a memorial service..
The body of Capitol Police Officer William Evans was transported from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home on Wednesday..