Kanye West Files for Joint Custody of Children

West and Kim Kardashian have four children together.

According to 'TMZ,' both West and Kardashian are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Neither of them want to file for spousal support, and West also says their legal fees should be separate.

They had a prenup, so dividing assets shouldn't be a problem, .

Even as Kardashian recently reached billionaire status.

The estranged couple is reportedly committed to co-parenting.