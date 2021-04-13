CDC, FDA Recommend Pausing J&J's COVID Vaccine Over Blood Clot Concerns

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports there were six cases of blood clots were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.
The FDA and CDC paused use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of 6 cases of blood clots. Tuesday (4/13), Dr...
As of April 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration are advising the halt of..