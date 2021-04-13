CDC, FDA Recommend Pausing J&J's COVID Vaccine Over Blood Clot Concerns
CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports there were six cases of blood clots were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

